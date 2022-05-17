Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty, slapped with a fine

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs didn’t put up a fight they initially launched when they were called to be hauled through the coals by the PSL’s disciplinary committee for failing to play two of their DStv Premiership games in December.

Chiefs promised to fight until the highest court but later conceded and have pleaded guilty to misconduct for their gaffer. The case initially threatened to delay the ending of the current season but it has since been finalised.

And Amakhosi were slapped with a R100 000 fine for their misdemeanor. They had claimed that their failure to play the games was due to their responsibility with regards to ensuring their safeguard against the spread of Covid-19. They reported that they had recorded over 30 Covid positive cases in their camp.

“I can confirm that earlier this morning Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of two fixtures in December amid Covid,” confirmed PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Tuesday afternoon.

“Those were in relation to Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. The matter was put on hold pending the finalisation of an arbitration which Kaizer Chiefs had referred the matter to. Upon the arbitrator ruling in their favour, I discontinued the prosecution.

“Later the league executive committee took the decision on review and succeeded last week on 10 May therefore paving way for me to proceed with the misconduct charges.

“That matter was then enrolled for hearing for today and I am pleased to announce that the matter was indeed duly finalised on the following basis,

“1. Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty and I accepted the plea which resulted in the DC returning a guilty verdict. We immediately proceeded to make submissions with regard to aggravation and mitigation of sentence thereafter the PSL Dc rules as follows with regard to sanctions,

“One, Kaizer Chiefs was fined an amount of R200 000 of which 50% is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence again.

“In effect, they will pay R100 000. Two, they were ordered to pay the costs of the sitting which will administratively be computed by the league and forwarded to Chiefs once finalised.”

Chiefs were allowed to play the two games while the PSL awaited the ruling of the Johannesburg High Court on the matter and lost both.