Suspended Chiefs winger Zuma requests clearance – report

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma, who is currently suspended for misconduct by the club, has reportedly requested a clearance.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty, slapped with a fine



Zuma was banned from all football activities by Chiefs earlier this month after ‘violating’ the club rules.



It was the second time that the 26-year-old winger was suspended by the club. He was banned by Chiefs after he was allegedly caught by the police while driving under the influence of alcohol.



The recommendations from the Chiefs Disciplinary Committee at the time was that he attend rehabilitation, which he did and came back and even scored against Golden Arrows in his last appearance for Amakhosi.



Following his second suspension, the SABC Sport now reports the player has requested a clearance.

Zuma’s agent, Basia Michaels, could not confirm nor deny if they had requested a clearance from Chiefs.

“This is a difficult question to answer because you know how Chiefs are about the media coming out with their camp news before they do. We are still going through the disciplinary process and I ask that you give us time to ventilate it, from my personal experience the outcome won’t be favorable but weirder things have happened in football,” said Michaels.

“As soon as there is an outcome you know Chiefs will let the public know, sometimes even before we know…as the people involved. We have been waiting much longer than usual when it comes to these kinds of happenings to be brutally honest,” added Michaels.

Zuma’s current deal with Chiefs is set to expire in June 2023.