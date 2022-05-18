‘We would welcome him,’ says Zwane of late Scara’s son at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A photo of the late Kaizer Chiefs player Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese’s son Landile Ngobese in the club’s attire caused a stir on social media recently.

Some claimed he had joined Amakhosi’s development ranks but coach Arthur Zwane has clarified his situation. Zwane says the young boy is still being assessed and if he is good enough and fits their template, they would be happy to have him in their ranks.

“I have spoken to the coaches on the other side (at the academy) and they said they are assessing the boy,” said Zwane. “I don’t know if he is still around because I have not been there in the past three days because of our tight schedule.

“But the last time I was there, they were still assessing him to see if he could be given the opportunity to be part of our development structures.

“I will get feedback when I next go there. At the moment I don’t know whether he is going to be a part of us or not.”

Zwane, who has worked with Amakhosi’s academy for a few years before graduating to the senior team, said a number of young players are sent to them wil impressive motications on their talent but some just don’t live up to it.

“The challenge is that most people when they bring players to us they will give us the impression that the boy is quality.

“Maybe he is quality for other people and not for Kaizer Chiefs because we have our way of doing things and the kind of players we want to develop and the way of playing.

“So if he (Landile) can tick all the boxes then I think he will be more than welcome. The fact that he has that history with the club through his late father will be a plus for us.

“We want players who want to play for this team because they love this team with passion more than anything else.”