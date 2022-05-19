Davids banking on Ndah to bring Orlando Pirates support in Nigeria

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids believes they could get a decent support base in Uyo in Nigeria because of Olisa Ndah when they play their Caf Confederation final on Friday.

Having cut the final from being played in a home-and-away system, Caf now uses ‘neutral’ venues for the finals of its continental club championships.

And Pirates were lucky that their finals against Morocco’s RS Berkane were scheduled for Nigeria where they are a known brand because they have had a number of big name players coming from that country over the years.

Among those are Williams Okpara, Sonny Opara, Sam Pam and they currently have defender Olisa Ndah in their ranks. The lanky lad joined Pirates at the start of the season and has become a vital member of their squad.

Davids said Ndah played for a team who used the same Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo for their home games before he joined the Buccaneers.

“We are happy because it’s a neutral venue and of course if the final was in Morocco it would be a different story,” said Davids.

In the other Caf final, the Champions League, Al Ahly of Egypt have already voiced their concerns at the venue being in Morocco when they are playing against a side from that country.

“I urge Nigerian fans to come out and support us. Their prodigal son Ndah is returning to their stadium. We are playing at Akwa United’s stadium where he won the league before coming to join Orlando Pirates,” added Davids.