Royal AM, Sundowns game abandoned due to inclement weather

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to keep their champagne on ice as their celebrations had to be put on hold as their game with Royal AM was abandoned due to waterlogged pitch at the Chatsworth Stadium.



Both sides could not find the back of the net as the game played for about 25 minutes before the man in the middle decided to suspend the game as heavy rain kept pouring in the arena.



Sundowns were meant to receive their DStv Premiership trophy this evening as they had already secured their fifth successive league title, but following the decision by match commissioner Maurne Daniels, Masandawana players will have to wait a while longer to get their gold medals around their necks.

“The pitch is not going to get any better because of the heavy rain and the league will decide on when the game will be replayed and they will give the teams all the details. The game will have to restart because of waterlogged pitch,” said Daniels

The match is likely to be rescheduled for Sunday or early next week as the Brazilians will need to be given ample time to prepare for the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium next week Saturday.