Zwane hints at Eva Nga and Letsoalo joining Chiefs, mum on Du Preez

With reports suggesting that Kaizer Chiefs have signed one of the most sought after strikers in the country right now, Stellenbosch FC’s Ashley Du Preez, coach Arthur Zwane tried to dribble the media on Saturday.

Speaking after their 2-2 draw against Swallows FC in their last DStv Premiership fixture of the season, Zwane mentioned two strikers the club might look at but didn’t mention Du Preez.

“Can you get Peter Shalulile from Sundowns? No. Do you understand what I’m saying?,” commented Zwane to the question about beefing up the attack.

“There’s only one player that is trying (to keep up)… Maybe it’s Eva Nga, but is Eva Nga a Kaizer Chiefs type of player we’re looking for? It remains to be seen… Is Victor Letsoalo the type of player who can play for Kaizer Chiefs, the answer is yes, but can we get him?

“Do you understand what I’m saying? So those are the challenges you are faced with and it’s the reality,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

Chiefs are said to have already lost Samir Nurkovic to Royal AM and Lazarous Kambole’s deal is unlikely to be renewed with the Zambian failing to impress again this season.

Leonardo Castro is also believed to be on his way out of Amakhosi which will leave the side pretty thin in attack.

A report by The South African said Chiefs have already completed the signing of Du Preez and it was just a matter of time before he was unveiled at Naturena. Chiefs already have a good working relationship with Stellies having already signed Phathutshedzo Nange this season and defender Zitha Khwinika for next season.

Stellenbosch announced last week that Khwinika, who was previously known as Zitha Macheke, would be heading to Naturena next season.

Asked about this last week, Zwane said he could not make any pronouncements on such matters and would leave them for the club to make official announcements as per the norm.