Zwane feels Kaizer Chiefs have been nursing players’ egos for too long

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have been nursing the egos of the players for too long while some have not reciprocated the faith shown in them with good performances which has led to the rot the club finds itself in.

This was revealed by coach Arthur Zwane after the team officially ended another DStv Premiership campaign without silverware. Chiefs drew 2-2 with Swallows FC in their final game at FNB Stadium and Zwane was not too impressed with how the players expressed themselves in the game. He felt they did not give enough on the day.

Answering a question on what he feels has not gone right in the team in the past eight years that they have had dry runs, Zwane said it is the kind of players the team has.

“I think it’s there for everyone to see, I can say things that people might see differently and think I think I know too much or think too much… I’m not harsh on players but the reality is we know we don’t have good enough players to play for this club,” said Zwane.

“We have players, yes, who can play for us, but (are they) good enough for this club? We can’t keep repeating the same mistakes like we do. Are we even improving? This kills the coaches as if we’re not preparing players in the right way,” said Zwane bluntly.

“Look at the goals we’ve been conceding, let alone that we’re not creating goal-scoring opportunities… If you look at today, we’re too flat. After scoring the goal, it’s like we didn’t want to play anymore, we said ‘it’s fine’ – you know we’re good with the 1-0 lead.

“We didn’t want to go forward, we didn’t want to run… it was like we were tired. I don’t know why because we had the full week to recharge and prepare for this game.

“So those are the things that obviously talk to us as a club and as to going forward who should be part of the team and who should not be part of the team and we’re going to be realistic with that.

“I think we’ve been nursing some of the player’s feelings for far too long now so things have to change.”