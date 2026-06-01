Kaizer Chiefs close in on new head coach

The latest information coming out of Naturena now is that Da Cruz has agreed to a two-year deal.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be finalizing a deal with Fernando Da Cruz that will see the Frenchman taking over the coaching reins at Naturena.

In March, Phakaaathi reported that Chiefs were looking to bring back Da Cruz, who left the club at the beginning of the season after accepting a position with the Moroccan Football Federation.

Da Cruz joined Amakhosi as an assistant coach in July last year and led the team during the pre-season while Nasreddine Nabi was finishing his contract with AS FAR in Morocco. But he left without having seen Amakhosi in competitive action.

This website further reported that Da Cruz was keen to rejoin Amakhosi, on condition that he comes back with his own technical team. And now with the Chiefs having let go of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, as well as goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and conditioning coach Majdi Safi, this is viewed by many as an indication that Amakhosi ceded to Da Cruz’s request.

The latest information coming out of Naturena now is that Da Cruz has agreed to a two-year deal and will indeed bring his own technical team.

The appointment signals the beginning of a fresh era at Chiefs, a club eager to return to the summit of South African football after several seasons of inconsistency.

The Chiefs faithful will be hoping that the former Lille OSC and AS FAR coach will guide Amakhosi back into contention for domestic silverware and continental success.

Chiefs have qualified for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup after finishing third in the Betway Premiership standings.