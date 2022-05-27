Royal AM out to deny Pirates a Champions League spot – Macuphu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Royal AM striker Mxolisi Macuphu says the club is looking at qualifying for the Caf Champions League spot, hence their tie against Orlando Pirates is important for them to win when the sides meet at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday.

Having registered 46 points in 29 games, Royal AM only need maximum points to grab the second place finish and qualify for the Champions League going into their last game of the season with the club currently in fifth place.



A win against Pirates will put Thwihli Thwahla on 49 points, level with Cape Town City (who are in second place at the moment), but the KwaZulu-Natal based side have a better goal difference to that of Cape City.



But, it won’t be easy coming up against Bucs, who are also aiming for the runners-up spot. The Soweto giants are on 43 points with two games remaining and need to win their remaining matches in order to stand a chance of finishing in second place. However, with Royal having done so well this campaign, Macuphu knows it is not going to be easy.



“I think the guys are ready for the last game of the season against Orlando Pirates. It is not going to be an easy one. Pirates still believe they can achieve the Caf spot in the league and we are also vying for that position. So, this last game is important for us and the preparations have been going accordingly, so we are ready for the game.” said the lanky striker.



“We have done really well and that goes to the hard work put in by the players and the technical team. They have absolute trust and believe in each and every individual in the team. It also goes down to the team spirit and we have humbled ourselves and played to the best of our abilities. I think unity has been the secret to us achieving what we have achieved so far. We are gunning for the Caf spot now because it is well within our reach. I think it is possible and it will be a job well done.”