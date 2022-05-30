Sundowns coach Mngqithi thanks Komphela after winning PSL award

Ntokozo Gumede

Steve Komphela’s role at Mamelodi Sundowns has always been scrutinized by naysayers, but after bagging the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award alongside Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns co-head Manqoba Mngqithi says the club would not be where they are without the contribution of Komphela.



ALSO READ: Sundowns coaching duo finally land their PSL Award



“I would love to give a special thanks to coach Steve Komphela because … the contribution that he is making at Sundowns is out of this world. His leadership is known to all and we would not be the team that we are without a person of Steve’s calibre … he adds a lot of value on how things are done. Hats off to him and this award is his award as well,” said Mngqithi.



Masandawana’s Peter Shalulile, Andile Jali and Lyle Lakay were the players who picked up gongs in the year-end ceremony, with Jali bagging the DStv Midfielder of the Season, the MTN8 Last Man Standing and the best player in the Nedbank Cup. Shalulile got the big prizes as he walked away with the Footballer of the Season, the Players Player, as well as the Golden Boot.



Lakay won the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season Award.



“There is nothing as pleasing as seeing the players who have worked hard and finally getting the rewards for their work. I am excited for the boys, they all deserved the awards and even the other nominees that came from the club deserved that space and we must just appreciate that those who made the decisions choose the right guys for the right awards. For Jali to get so many awards at his age … is amazing,” said Mngqithi.



“Peter’s effort and hard work has paid off with the awards that he got. Lakay had a very good season Myself and Rulani are just recipients of the hard work that was done behind the scenes from all departments because we are just a representation of a very big group of people who are leading the team a- that is what I am very grateful for the people I am working with because they are the ones that put in the work for us to go the podium for the awards,” he added.