Kaizer Chiefs announce player departures including Manyama

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs will go into the next season without the services several big name players including Lebogang Manyama whose contract is set to come to end in June and will not be renewed by the club.



Manyama, who spent much of last season on the injury list, joined Chiefs in 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor but failed to live up to expectations at Naturena and his release has not come as a bit of a surprise.



“Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June and is free to find a new team. The attacking midfielder joined Amakhosi in August 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor and played 95 matches, scoring on 15 occasions. All the best Lebo,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Wednesday.



Also leaving Chiefs is Samir Nurkovic, who joined Amakhosi back in 2019 and started his career with the Glamour Boys on a high note by banging in 14 goals during his first stint with the club, which saw him being a fan favourite with the club’s supporters, who gave him the nickname “Kokota”.



The striker, however, has battled to with consistency and injuries has also hampered his progress at Chiefs.

“Kaizer Chiefs will not extend Samir Nurković’s contract when it expires on 30 June 2022, ending a three-year relationship. The popular Serbian forward began his Chiefs career like a house on fire, scoring 14 goals in his maiden season. We wish Kokota all the best,” wrote Chiefs on their social media platforms.



The Serbian striker is said to have already signed a pre-contract with Royal AM.



Next on the Chiefs exit door is Lazarus Kambole, who also joined Amakhosi from Zambian side Zesco United in 2019.



“Striker Lazalous Kambole, a 2019 acquisition from Zambian side, Zesco United is headed for new pastures after scoring two goals in his 46 appearances for the Glamour Boys. We wish him well in the future,” tweeted Chiefs.



Defender Daniel Cardoso has also been released by Amakhosi.



“Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso will call time on his Chiefs career with his contract due to expire at month end. The 33-year-old played 185 games in seven seasons and weighed in with 12 goals.”

Chiefs have also made new signings, after confirming the signature of Stellenbosch FC pair Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

Amakhosi are expected to make more announcements about released players as well as new recruits this week.