Former coach reveals potential problem with new Chiefs midfielder

'He hasn't played a lot lately because of injuries, but when he's healthy, he can be good for the team,' said Cedric Kaze.

Former Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi’s new Tanzanian signing Adolf Bitegeko needs to overcome recent injury issues if he is to be a success at Naturena.

Chiefs announced on Tuesday that defensive midfielder Bitegeko had signed from Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

Kaze knows Bitegeko from his time coaching Azam’s Tanzanian rivals Young Africans (Yanga).

“I played against him a couple of times when I was at Yanga against Azam. He’s a good player, technically gifted and very intelligent,” Kaze told Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube.

“He hasn’t played a lot lately because of injuries, but when he’s healthy, he can be good for the team.”

Kaze left Chiefs at the end of the 2025/26 season along with co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef. But the pair have remained in the Betway Premiership, with Kaze taking up the reins at Sekhukhune United and Ben Youssef at Durban City.

Chiefs have just returned from a pre-season trip to Spain, and will now face Zimbawean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Stadium.