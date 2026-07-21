Kaizer Chiefs sign Tanzanian midfielder

'His arrival adds to the impressive list of players from over 20 different African countries who have worn the famous Gold & Black jersey," said Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they have signed 27-year-old Tanzanian defensive midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Da Es Salaam side Azam FC.

Chiefs announce signing of Mtasingwa from Tanzania



Kaizer Chiefs have secured the services of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants, Azam FC for an undisclosed fee, following successful negotiations between the two Clubs.



The 27-year-old defensive midfielder, who was… pic.twitter.com/OQ4pmVZGWp – Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 21, 2026

From Iceland to Tanzania to Chiefs

Bitegeko signed for Azam in 2024 from Icelandic team Volsungur IF. He has spent most of his career in Iceland, signing for KR Reykjavik way back in 2018.

He has also made five appearance for the Tanzania at senior level, according to the website transfermarkt.com.

Bitegeko is the first Tanzanian to join Kaizer Chiefs.

“His arrival adds to the impressive list of players from over 20 different African countries who have worn the famous Gold & Black jersey,” said Chiefs on their official website.

“The Tanzanian international has filled the role of vice-captain for his national team.”

“We warmly welcome Adolf to the family and wish him success on his journey with the Glamour Boys.”

Chiefs also confirmed on Tuesday that they have loaned Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to Betway Premiership newbies Kruger United for the 2026/27 season.

“The move gives the Rwandan international a chance to gain valuable game time while contributing to the ambitions of the newly promoted outfit in the Betway Premiership,” said Chiefs.

Ntwari joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign. But Ntwari made just seven appearances in all competitions in his first season at Chiefs, and just one appearance in the whole of last season.