Chiefs accept two offers for Lilepo, close in on Phili

Amakhosi are said to have accepted offers from Libya and Morocco.

Kaizer Chiefs have accepted two offers for want-away winger Glody Lilepo, according to iDiski Times.

Chiefs’ Phili offer

Amakhosi, meanwhile, have tabled an offer for Stellebosch winger Langelihle Phili, according to SABC football expert Mazola Molefe.

iDiski Times reports that Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi have agreed fees with Chiefs for the sale of Lilepo. The DR Congo winger has been one of Chiefs’ better attacking players since signing for Amakhosi in the January 2025 transfer window.

Lilepo wants out

But he reportedly has not settled in South Africa and wants to leave. Lilepo did not travel with Chiefs on their pre-season camp in Spain, given time by the club to sort out his future.

Chiefs are reported to have put in an offer for Phili, one of the young stars of the Premier Soccer League, who has played for South Africa at Under-23 level.

The 21-year old was Stellenbosch’s top scorer last season with nine goals in all competitions and was named Fans’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season by the club.