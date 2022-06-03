Kaizer Chiefs mass exodus continues as Parker leaves

Khaya Ndubane

Bernard Parker’s love-hate relationship with Kaizer Chiefs has finally come to an end after the club released the veteran forward.



The 36-year-old’s contract was set to expire at the end of June and Chiefs have decided against renewing it.



Parker had a turbulent relationship with the Amakhosi fans who often criticised him when things are not going well at the club, but he would silence his critics with a goal or two or with good displays.



However, this love-hate relationship with the Amakhosi faithful has finally come to an end after 11 years.



“Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker’s contract when it expires at the end of June 2022. Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the Club he has served with distinction for 11 years,” read a statement from Chiefs on Friday.



“He joined Chiefs in 2011 from the Eredivisie side, FC Twente and his glittering career saw him play 359 matches for Amakhosi and found the net 62 times.



“His exceptional talent and leadership helped Amakhosi to win four major trophies, including two league titles. His professionalism, both on and off the field, is an object example to any aspiring young footballer.



“Thank you for your great service and dedication to the Club, ‘Hond’. You remain a true legend.”



Parker becomes the latest player to be discarded by Chiefs after the club announced eight departures during the last two days.



On Wednesday, Chiefs announced that they have decided against renewing the contracts of Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, Daniel Akpeyi. Chiefs also announced that they had transfer-listed midfielder Agay Akumu.



A day later, Chiefs revealed that they have terminated the contract of Dumisani Zuma, citing disciplinary issues as the reason behind his early release. Zuma’s contract still had a year running.