More job seekers after Sekhukhune release players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United became the latest club to announce a huge number of players without jobs as the club look to get ready for next season.

Babina Noko released 14 players who did duty for the Limpopo based side after their maiden season in the DStv Premiership. The club’s latest announcement comes just after days they parted ways with Owen da Gama, who was brought into the team a month ago as a co-coach to MacDonald Makhubedu and Thabo Senong in the technical team.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club would like to confirm the departure of the following players – Ayanda Dlamini, Tapuwa Kapini, Sello Motsepe, Cheslyn Jampies, Lucky Boy Mokoena, Evans Rusike, Justin Shonga, Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Sibusiso Mbonani, Siyabulela Shai, Seun Ledwaba, Charlton Mashumba and Rebone Ntsoane,” read statement from the club on Friday.

“The club would like to thank all the players for their selfless contribution and wish them the best in their future careers.”

Sekhukhune followed the likes of Maritzburg United, with the team from KwaZulu-Natal parting ways with eight members of their squad from last campaign, while AmaZulu FC had 15 of their players released, with Tapelo Xoki signing for Orlando Pirates and Siyethemba Sithebe signing with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys of Naturena are another team looking for a fresh start, with the Soweto based club having announced more than seven players who will be having to seek for new homes in the new season, as well as goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter, son of former coach Stuart Baxter. Stuart Baxter was fired from his job towards the end of last season.

With a huge number of players now out without jobs, the next couple of weeks will be about trying to secure contracts elsewhere and they will surely not be able to enjoy their off-season as much as they would have loved to.