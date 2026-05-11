Chiefs have achieved ‘the minimum’ – Ben Youssef

'Congratulations to the fans, the board, the technical team and the players,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef says Amakhosi have simply done what should be expected by qualifying for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

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Chiefs won 2-0 at Sekhukhune United on Sunday to seal third place in the Betway Premiership and a place in the continent’s second-tier club competition for the second successive season.

Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘At least for now, we have qualified for CAF’

“I think a lot of times we said that the minimum that we can do this season is to be in the top three, so that we can play again in CAF,” Ben Youssef told reporters after late goals from Tashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi moved Chiefs seven points clear of fourth-placed AmaZulu, with just two games left to play in the season.

“I think for a team that is one of the biggest in South Africa and Africa, this is the minimum that we can do. At least for now, we have qualified for CAF next season. Congratulations to the fans, the board, the technical team and the players.

“It’s not only our work, but a lot of people behind the scenes.”

Ben Youssef and his co-head coach Cedric Kaze have done well to get the team back on track after a poor run of form earlier this year threatened to entirely derail Amakhosi’s campaign.

Chiefs have won six, drawn three and lost just one of their last ten Premiership matches to seal continental football next season.

They can now play their final two league games of the season – away at AmaZulu on Saturday and at home to Chippa United on May 23 – with a more relaxed mindset.

Amakhosi hit 50 again

This is the first time Chiefs have got over 50 points since they just missed out on the title to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2019/20 season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs cement third with late win over Sekhukhune

It remains to be seen, however, if Ben Youssef and Kaze retain their place at the helm heading into the new campaign. Chiefs remain off the pace in terms of challenging for the Premiership title – they trail Orlando Pirates by 14 points and Mamelodi Sundowns by 17 points.

They have also gone without a trophy this season after winning last season’s Nedbank Cup, though the improvement in the league does indicate that progress is being made.