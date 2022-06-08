Sekhukhune United appoint Tembo as new head coach

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sekhukhune United have unveiled Kaitano Tembo as their new head coach with McDonald Makhubedu assuming the role of senior coach at the club.



It is still unclear what the term senior coach means in the local game and the trend was started by Mamelodi Sundowns when they brought in Steve Komphela to work with co-coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mgqithi.

Tembo joins Sekhukhune after he was released by SuperSport United earlier this year for a lack of results. But he has quickly found employment at Babina Noko where he promises ‘effective football’.

“Firstly, to the supporters, the team will need their support like they have in the past season. The supporters are very key,” says Tembo.

“The game belongs to them. We will need them to help us reach our goals in the new season. We need them to get behind the team like they have been doing.

“Coming to the players, we will need to play for the supporters and for the team for us to be able to go where we need to. A lot of hard work will be needed, and I believe in the team. I believe in the players and that is the reason I am here,” he adds.

“We will expect a team who plays effective football – that is entertaining football but that yields results. A high pressing game. That’s my philosophy. I want a team who takes charge and not sit and wait for things to happen.

“That is what I will try to instil in the players’ minds.

Sekhukhune had a brilliant start to their first season in the top flight but gradually lost power as the season went on. The management brought in Owen Da Gama to try and help, but he has since been fired.