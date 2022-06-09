Chiefs fans call it karma as Sundowns reportedly release Maluleka

Phakaaathi Reporter

George Maluleka has apparently been released from his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns although it still had a year to go. The news has got some Kaizer Chiefs fans who still feel the 33-year-old betrayed them when he joined Masandawana claiming that karma has dealt with him. .

Moongezi @moongezi wrote, wrote: “George Maluleka got served what he deserved. Atsamaye akena taba le ene (He can go, we don’t care about him).”

ALSO READ: Pitso’s agent expresses concern at publicizing of meeting with Ahly bosses

Cellular® @Cellular_Jnr Had this to say: “I don’t wanna lie, the other half of me being a Chiefs fan makes me feel no pain for George Maluleka seeing him being released at midnight… He left my club while we needed him the most. And went to Cloorkop to be benched while Chiefs were on the verge of winning the league!”

Uyihlo @Mtho_ Chipped in with: “George Maluleka was basically a pawn eliminated by Pitso to destabilise Chiefs in that painful season. The mistake Chiefs Management made was to freeze him out for remainder of that season had he been allowed to play Chiefs would’ve won the league he contributed a lot of assists.”

@Mabua_ wrote: “I won’t pretend that I’m sad that things didn’t work out for George Maluleka at Sundowns. He made his choice and he must live with it. I hope he finds a team because yena he is talented.”

There were however a few who sympathised with Maluleka saying his move was good because he got to win four trophies in two seasons.

Gooseberry @RhuNdimande: “So, George Maluleka got a bumper contract/pension fund contract at Sundowns, won four major trophies and is now free to join a club of his own. I’d say that’s not been a bad move”

The news of his release were announced by Far Post on Wednesday evening and has since spread like wildfire on social media.