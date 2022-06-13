Where next for Pitso Mosimane, the champion South African coach?

With Pitso Mosimane leaving Al Ahly, there is already an abundance of speculation on social media about where he could be headed next.
ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly
Mmaskepe Matsebane of Power FM tweeted on Monday that clubs in the Middle East were lying in wait to capture the signature of ‘Jingles’ who won two Caf Champions League titles in three years at Ahly.
Some Orlando Pirates supporters on Twitter, meanwhile, were asking for Mosimane to come to the Buccaneers, one of his former teams in his playing days. Others, however, expressed doubt about whether Mosimane would join Pirates.
‘Jingles’ recently told journalists that he believes Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs could all come close to matching the rumoured R2.5 million-a-month he was on at Al Ahly.
“It’s not about affordibility,” said Mosimane, according to goal.com.
“Do you want to tell me that Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates do not have money to pay a coach?
“No, what we are talking about is the culture that you cannot pay a coach R2 million a month. But if you have sponsors you can do it.
“In South Africa sponsorship is big. Maybe we need to investigate how much money the sponsors are giving to the clubs, then we will realise this thing is doable.”