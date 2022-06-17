Former Chiefs mentor says he will take his time in deciding future

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For Stuart Baxter, his next move after his firing at Kaizer Chiefs will have to be perfectly timed as he has a few offers he is pondering upon. Baxter was released by Amakhosi with a few games to the end of last season.

Thiswas after he and the club could not see eye-to-eye on certain issues including the playing style. Chiefs have since hired Arthur Zwane on a full-time basis and he has promised to change the team’s style of play and approach.

Baxter is already linked with a few clubs and at some point was reported to be a favourite to take over at AmaZulu FC. But Usuthu decided to go with Brandon Truter instead.

He has also been linked with a return to SuperSport United and Swallows have also been mentioned as his possible next job. SABC Sport have also linked him with Tanzanian side Simba SC.

“I had a number of conversations both locally in the Premier Soccer League and on the continent, including a meeting with Simba,” Baxter told SABC Sport.

“But I think it is important to correct some misinformation. I took a meeting with Simba to discuss their plans going forward and I feel there are now agents who are misleading the public about what was discussed.

“I haven’t decided yet if there will be further talks with any of the clubs that I’ve met. But football is about timing, so let’s wait and see.”