Chiefs snap up former Pirates midfielder as they continue to bolster squad

Kaizer Chiefs rebuilding phase continues as the club announced the signing of their long term target Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs announced the former Orlando Pirates player on Tuesday evening, with the midfielder signing a three-year deal with the Glamour Boys of Naturena.



The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder becomes the latest Chiefs signing, with the club having unveiled Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Siyethemba Sithebe, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez on Monday evening.



“Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yusuf Moegamat Maart on a three-year deal with a two-year option. Maart arrives from Sekhukhune FC where he spent two seasons in the GladAfrica Championship and DStv Premiership. He played a total of 29 matches in the season that has just ended and scored three goals for Babina Noko,” read a statement on the club’s website.



“The midfielder’s club performances have earned him nine national team call-ups between 2021 and 2022, and he is now a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up. Maart will join the team for preseason training this week.”



Maart, who hails from Western Cape, began his professional football career at the Pirates development academy and graduated to the senior team in 2017 having only spent a couple of months with the juniors. Maart was scouted by Pirates during the SAB National Champions in Limpopo, where he was representing his home province.



His time with the Buccaneers, however, didn’t go well as he struggled for game time at the club. He was then loaned out to Cape Umoya United in the GladAfrica Championship in 2018, where he seemed to regain his confidence and pulled some great performances for Umoya.



He returned to Pirates in 2020, but was later released by the club which saw him spending some time without a club until Sekhukhune signed him.



Maart has been exceptional since turning out for the Babina Noko and his performances earned him Bafana Bafana call-ups.