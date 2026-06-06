Azerbaijani side triggers Chiefs defender’s buyout clause – report

The activation of the release clause represents a major breakthrough in the deal..

Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK have reportedly triggered the buyout clause in Aden McCarthy’s Kaizer Chiefs contract, taking the defender’s reported move abroad a step closer.



According to SABC Sport, the activation of the release clause represents a major breakthrough in the deal.

“The development effectively clears the path for the 22-year-old’s transfer to Europe, subject to a successful medical, with personal terms between the player and Sabah understood to have already been agreed.

“McCarthy’s departure has been anticipated for several weeks but the activation of the release clause represents a major breakthrough in the deal – by triggering the clause, Sabah have effectively removed the need for lengthy negotiations and placed Chiefs in a position where they have little choice but to facilitate the transfer,” reported the public broadcaster.



Aiden, who is the son of former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fabian McCarthy, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Amakhosi first team this past season, making 31 appearances across all competitions.



His brilliant displays for Chiefs at the back attracted interest from overseas clubs including Sabah FC who have now won the race for his signature,



In anticipation for McCarthy’s departure, Chiefs have already moved swiftly to find his replacement by acquiring the services of highly-rated defender Thabo Moloisane, who joins Amakhosi on a free transfer after leaving Stellenbosch FC.