Kerr set for talks over future with Swallows chairman Mogashoa

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC chairperson David Mogashoa says that he will have talks with coach Dylan Kerr regarding his future at the club.



Kerr was brought to the club on a short term contract following the departure of Brandon Truter in the middle of last season.



The 55-year old was roped in to help the team survive relegation and he managed to do that by winning the relegation/promotion playoffs.

With Kerr’s contract coming to an end at the end of this week, Mogashoa said he will have a meeting with him next week to talk about his future at the club.



Mogashoa also revealed that he and his management team are also busy finalisng the squad for next season.



“We will make announcements once we have finalised the 2022/23 squad and the position of the Head Coach. It is an open secret that coach Kerr’s contract ends on 30 June 2022. Coach Kerr is currently out of the country, we will have a meeting with him next week when he returns,” wrote Mogashoa on his Twitter account.



With the club having gone through a difficult time last campaign and almost getting relegated, Mogashoa has assured the Swallows fans that they are working hard to make sure they don’t go through a slump again next season, saying they are trying to build a strong side for the future.



“We understand the pain you went through in the past season. I want to assure you that our silence does not mean we are not doing anything. We are working tirelessly to correct the mistakes that happened last season and to make sure we build a club for the future.”

Swallows are on a rebuilding phase after selling some of their key players like Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Dillon Solomons and George Matlou to fellow Soweto outfit Kaizer Chiefs.