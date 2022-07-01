Should Pitso start packing as Richards Bay hire ‘technical advisor’? 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Richards Bay have announced squad changes as they prepare for their first season in the DStv Premiership.

The KwaZulu-Natal side won automatic promotion after winning the GladAfrica Championship.



Before announcing the players who will join the side to strengthen and provide some experience, club boss Jomo Biyela introduced Vasili Masounakis as the technical advisor.

Masounakis joins the Natal Rich Boys from provincial neighbours AmaZulu where he was assistant to former mentor Benni McCarthy. While there is nothing wrong with getting someone with a bit of experience to their coach Pitso Dladla, it is known in South Africa that he would take over as coach at some point.

Dladla will be assisted by Ronnie Govender with Msounakis coming in on an overseer position. Biyela also announced former AmaZulu manager James “SMS” Dlamini as their new general manager.

In terms of players, their marquee signing so far is Nkanyiso Zungu who joins on loan from Orlando Pirates. The Natal Rich Boys are still expected to get Zakhele Lepasa also on loan from the Buccaneers.

They also moved quickly to snap up Sibusiso Mthethwa who was one of the players released by Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday while Ndiviwe Mdabuka joins from Cape Town All Stars.

Ntuthuko Mabaso who was recently let go at Pirates is also a part of the new players with striker Michael Gumede returning to the side from Golden Arrows.

The complete list of new players: Sibusiso Mthethwa (Stellenbosch FC), Ndiviwe Mdabuka (Cape Town All Stars), Sanele Barns (Tuks ), Ntuthuko Mabaso (Orlando Pirates FC), Siyanda Dlamini (UThongathi FC), Nkanyiso Zungu (Orlando Pirates FC), Yamela Mbuthuma (Thohoyandou FC), Thulani Gumede (Royal Coastal FC), Micheal Gumede (Golden Arrows) and Matome Mabeba (TS Sporting)