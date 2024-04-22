Kaizer Chiefs set to raid Richards Bay for players

Amakhosi are looking to sign at least two players from the Natal Rich Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to raid Richards Bay for players at the end of the season.



ALSO READ: Johnson – Chiefs players fought in dressing room after Chippa loss



According to a source, Amakhosi are looking to sign at least two players from the Natal Rich Boys, with goalkeeper Salim Magoola and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ntsako Makhubela mentioned as possible targets for Chiefs.



“Talks over the signings of Salim and Ntsako started some time ago, but they had to be halted because of Richards Bay’s precarious position on the log. But they will resume after the conclusion of the season. What I can tell you though is that both players are keen to join Chiefs,” a source told Phakaaathi.



Ironically, Magoola was named Man-of-the-Match on Sunday after helping Richards Bay claim a shock 1-0 victory over Chiefs, where he produced brilliant saves to deny Amakhosi a goal and kept a clean sheet.



The Ugandan goalkeeper has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Richards Bay this season and has kept five clean sheets.



ALSO READ: Two Pirates goalkeepers may leave the club in June



Makhubela, a former Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates player, joined Richards Bay as a free agent in March after leaving Moroka Swallows in January.



The 30-year-old has also played for Real Kings and Yebo Yes United in a professional career that started during the 2015/16 season.