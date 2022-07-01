‘You were hiding our flaws,’ says Al Ahly fan as he apologises to Pitso

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pitso Mosimane had a shaky relationship with the supporters and legends of Egyptian giants Al Ahly who never got used to him and criticised him at every turn.

This continued despite the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor continuing the club’s culture of pipping the Egyptian league and winning the Caf Champions League twice in a row.

With the relations believed to be getting worse instead of being repaired, Mosimane surprised many when he asked the club to release him.

The club agreed to let him and the rest of his South African members of the technical team go. But things have not gotten any better for the Red Devils since his departure last month.

And following a 3-2 defeat to unfancied Smouha SC on Wednesday, one of the club’s supporters reached out to Mosimane on Twitter to apologise.

“I’m sorry Pitso Mosimane for criticizing you at times on the way you play(ed), but you were hiding the team’s flaws in an excellent way. And this became clear after you left, I’m sorry coach Musimani (Mosimane) again (sic),” wrote Ahmed Eissa.

South African fans had a go at Eissa, with some saying they didn’t know what a gem they had until he was gone.

“Very true Ahmed. Pitso protected this aged team very well. Soon the dressing room will collapse and the pain of losing games will start,” replied @monakhishin.

“The big boys of African club football (Sundowns, Wydad, Esperance) are waiting to inflict pain on Al Ahly in the next CAF Champions League!”

“This is the way we fans operate, it’s not like you hated Pitso or what but you were just being fans. We are Familia with such things in South Africa. And I’m glad he walked away just when things are still going okay for him (sic),” replied @Szolwethu1