Motsepe Foundation steps in to sponsor NFD in last-gasp deal

Ntokozo Gumede

The Motsepe Foundation has become the latest partner of the Premier Soccer League after announcing on Friday morning that they will take over the sponsorship of the second tier of South African Football.

ALSO READ: Chiefs target recommits to TS Galaxy

The National First Division, previously known as the Glad Africa Championship, will now be called Motsepe Foundation Championship, after Glad Africa pulled out of sponsoring the competition at the last minute.

GladAfrica, sponsored the second stream for about three seasons, having signed a five-year deal in August 2019. However, the consultancy firm has decided to terminate their deal with the PSL with two seasons left on their contract.

“South African football has a long and proud history of producing some of the most talented footballers. It is an honour for the Motsepe Foundation to make a humble contribution to the development of footballers and to make South Africa be among the best in Africa and globally,” said president of the foundation Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe is already heavily involved in South African football, owning Mamelodi Sundowns, the president of the Confederation of African Football, and also sponsoring South Africa’s third tier league, known as the ABC Motsepe League.