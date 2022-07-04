Khoza admits pain over circus that Senzo Meyiwa’s death has become

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has opened up about the pain he still feels eight years after the death of his club’s former goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Khoza says the fact is that they still do not know what happened on October 27, the day Meyiwa was killed. Meyiwa was killed at then musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus.

“I am not at peace,” Khoza is quoted as saying by the Sunday World. “It is quite unfortunate what has happened in terms of what we are consuming on TV and the riddle that is unfolding every time.

“It is confusing to all of us – to see what it is that we do not know that has taken place to create this kind of confusion, from the Hawks, the witnesses, the neighbours, and people who were in the house, it is just confusing,” Khoza added.

He recalled how Meyiwa had joined Pirates as a teenager and how he had never thought he would take him home in the manner that he had to.

“Unfortunately, (Meyiwa’s death) happened at a time when he was captain of my club and the national team. That’s why when I took his body to the family, I said to the family, ‘I am happy to bring your son – but I am not happy to bring him back lifeless’.

“When they find the culprit, then I will be at peace. I don’t think the boy deserves that kind of treatment because he was a gentleman. The boy deserved better and gave so much for the club,” said the Pirates chairman.

“He was in the shadows of Moeneeb Josephs for a long time and he never had a long face. He made a mistake in his first game against Ajax Cape Town when he tried to trap the ball and it went into a goal – that could have destroyed anyone or him.

“Then against TP Mazembe he stopped two penalties. How can I not be happy? His spirit, he had a good heart at the right place, he was never grumpy or one to complain.

“Even on the day he died, he was supposed to be at a party, his friends were waiting for him because he was a jolly fellow. You see his videos when he is singing and happy in the car.”