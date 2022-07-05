Pirates youngster praised after Bafana Cosafa Cup call-up

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates reserve’s coach Mandla Qhogi says Boitumelo Radiopane’s Bafana Bafana call-up for the Cosafa Cup is well deserved.

The 19-year old former Pirates striker has been a shining star for the Pirates’ reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), where he scored 24 goals last season.

“Radiopane is a fantastic player and he is one person who works very hard,” said the Pirates juniors coach.

“The work that he has been putting in all these years is showing, it is not by mistake that now he has been called for the senior national team. So, I know the kind of person that he is and a kind of a player that he is. This is a good opportunity for him and he should grab it with both hands. Players tend to relax when they get to this level, they forget the main purpose and the reason behind doing what they do.”

“But, all I can say is that he is a very disciplined boy, who works hard and goes after everything that he wants. I think that is what is going to help him to be the best player that he wants to be. You must know that once you have been selected for the national team all eyes are on you.”

The striker was promoted to the Pirates senior team last year, but he didn’t get to play so much as he spent most of the time in the DDC. He has since been loaned out to first division outfit Cape Town Spurs.

Qhogi believes the loan move will work out for Radiopane and all he has to do is to keep on working as hard as he has been working.

“It is a chance for him to grow as a player, it’s a big stage and what he has to do is to remain focused. Pirates is a big team and it is not easy to break into the senior team. Once you make it (promotion to first team) you must keep your head high and remind yourself why you are doing what you are doing.”

Bafana take on Mozambique in the quarterfinal of the tournament on July 13 in Durban.