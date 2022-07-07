New SuperSport coach Hunt says he left Chiefs in a better place

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt insisted that he improved Kaizer Chiefs in his time there, after his return as head coach at SuperSport United was announced on Thursday.

Hunt won three consecutive DStv Premiership titles with SuperSport between 2007 and 2010, but certainly in terms of trophies, his career has tailed off in the last couple years, following unsuccessful spells at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

“Did I leave the club (Chiefs) in a better situation? I think so, I was in the Champions League semifinal and I produced a lot of young players,” said Hunt, however, at his unveiling at Matsatsantsa.

Hunt also believes his is the right man to get SuperSport back on track.

“The focus has got to be on developing young players and that is a great opportunity at SuperSport.”



“Am I the same guy? Experience always tells you that everyday throws you a curve ball and sometimes it humbles you but it is a good opportunity now to get this team going in the right direction.”

Hunt certainly has plenty of pedigree to draw on before his stints at Chiefs and Chippa, coaching Cape Town Spurs, Hellenic, Black Leopards and Swallows before his first spell at SuperSport, and then leading Bidvest Wits for seven seasons, including lifting another DStv Premiership title in 2017.



He inherits a struggling Matsatsantsa A Pitori side that is made up of plenty of youngsters, as opposed to the team that was already established under Pitso Mosimane in 2007. However, Hunt says he is ready to do the groundwork and build a team that can challenge for titles.



“I will never forget the first day I came to the club, Stan Matthews took me to the development team and in that side there was Ronwen Williams, Thendani Nsthumayelo, Kermit Erasmus, Masibusane Zongo, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Tshepho Gumede. All those players went on to have successful careers,” he said.

“It is a totally different scenario from when the first team had the likes of Katlego Mphela, Teko Modise, Katlego Mashego, Daine Klate and those types of players.



“But it is a great chance to build something and it is exciting. It takes me back to getting my hands dirty a little more, which is something I have never shied away from. If I look at the team now, not a lot of people know a lot of the players, I am excited about it … it is a great opportunity.”