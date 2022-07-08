Maritzburg unveil new signings including former Pirates defender

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United have confirmed the arrival of four new signings including former Orlando Pirates left-back Bongani Sam.



Pirates earlier revealed that Sam will be joining Maritzburg on a season long loan, with the player having not enjoyed much game time at the club.



The 24-year old defender will be looking to revive his career that has stagnated since joining Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019.

The left-back will be hoping to get regular game time at the Team of Choice under the guidance of new coach John Maduka, who replaced Ernst Middendorp at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

Sam was unveiled by Maritzburg on Friday together with Given Mashikinya, Bonginkosi Makume and Karim Kimvuidi.

“The #TeamofChoice are delighted to announce the signings of Given Mashikinya, Bonginkosi Makume, Bongani Sam and Karim Kimvuidi ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 DStv Premiership Season,” wrote the club on their Twitter handle.

Mashikinya arrives at Maritzburg following a stint with Royal AM. The 31-year-old Mashikinya, who also played for Bloemfontein Celtic, will add experience in the team’s midfield.

Makume joins the Team of Choice from relegated Baroka FC. The 26-year-old defender leaves Baroka for Maritzburg after spending close to five years with the Limpopo-based side.

Kimvuidi is a former DC Motema Pembe midfielder, who hails from DR Congo. The 20-year-old is part of DRC Under-23 national team.