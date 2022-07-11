Striker search continues at Kaizer Chiefs as they bring in a few hopefuls on trial

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs need to sign two strikers and their team would be fairly balanced. But the Naturena side has struggled to find a perfect match, with local football known for its lack of lethal strikers.

ALSO READ: Malawi coach laments Mhango’s ill-treatment at Pirates

Amakhosi have only signed Ashley Du Preez after releasing both Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro. It was felt that the duo didn’t fit in the style they want to play going forward.

But finding more suitable replacements have proved to be a difficult task for the Soweto giants. At first it looked promising with Cameroonian Franck Mbella Etouga offered to them.

But with European interest also coming for the 22-year-old who was Ghana Premier League’s top goal scorer, it looks unlikely he will join Chiefs.

It has meanwhile emerged that Chiefs have turned their search back home with a few local strikers on trial with Amakhosi.

One of them is Wayde Lekay who was previously with TS Galaxy. The lanky 25-year-old showed some promise at Steenberg United two seasons ago, which attracted the Rockets.

But while the signs were there that he could explode into a big striker, he failed to make an impact at Galaxy and has since been released.

A source has claimed that there are a few others from outside the country but the club are keeping them secret.

“They have a few strikers on camp with them at the moment but it has been difficult to find their names.

“They are confident that they will have found their men by the time the season starts. And if they take from those they have in camp, it will be advantageous because they would have already had preseason with the team,” said the source.

According to various other news sources, Chiefs also have Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Musa Kamara with them in camp for closer assesments.

A lot is expected of Chiefs in the new season as they have promised a new dawn under new coach Arthur Zwane. Amakhosi have not had any meaningful success in the last seven years.