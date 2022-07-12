Pirates’ Caf Confed Cup final opponents Berkane accused of bribery

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Moroccan side RS Berkane have been accused of bribery by Congolese side TP Mazembe.

According to reports, Mazembe, who beat Orlando Pirates in the final of the tournament, have accused their former physical trainer, Alexandre Coppolani, of trying to bribe their goalkeeper during their meeting with Berkane in the semi-finals of the Confed Cup.

Berkane beat Mazembe 4-2 on aggregate to set up a final meeting with Pirates.

“This is a case that is causing a stir within the sports community, both African and European. Eliminated from the Caf Cup after its heavy defeat against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (4-1), TP Mazembe accuses the opposing camp of attempted corruption. The Congolese who sacked their physical trainer, Frenchman Alexandre Coppolani, accuse the latter of having tried to corrupt their goalkeeper for the benefit of the Cherifian club,” wrote Benin Web TV.

“But Alexandre Coppolani did not let it go and brought the case before international bodies and before the French courts. In his complaint to Fifa, the French technician explains, with supporting evidence, that his contract runs until 2024 and that his dismissal is abusive.”

Coppolani is said to have also filed a complaint against Mazembe’s general manager and the team’s goalkeeper Baggio Siadi.

The incident has given hope to many Pirates fans in the country that the club might be handed the trophy, however, according to Caf rules under the Fraud-Administrative error – match fixing, rule number four reads as follows, “if the fraud has been committed during the final match by the club which has been awarded the trophy, the club shall be asked to return the trophy which will be awarded to the runners-up. The guilty team shall be suspended for three years from all Caf competitions,” says the rule.

In this case, the incident didn’t happen during the final and it is unlikely that Pirates will be handed the trophy should Berkane be found guilty.