TS Galaxy sign former Sundowns midfielder Vilakazi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TS Galaxy have announced the the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi’s announcement comes just after a couple of hours after the club revealed the acquisition of former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC midfielder Xola Mlambo.

The 32-year-old Soweto born Vilakazi joins Galaxy after spending over five years at Sundowns.



Vilakazi’s contract with the Brazilians was set to expire next year in June, but as previously reported by Phakaaathi, he was not in the technical team’s plans for next season.



Several DStv Premiership sides like of Sekhukhune United and Royal AM were reported to keen to sign the former Bidvest Wits captain.

The Rockets, however, have moved swiftly to secure the signature of the player that can play as a right-winger, attacking midfielder or centre-forward.

“TS Galaxy FC has completed the signing of Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi. Welcome to the Rockets Family Villa,” the club wrote on their official Twitter account.

Vilakazi joins the Mpumalanga based club having enjoyed quite an incredible career, which began at Bidvest Wits juniors, where he was promoted to the senior team in 2009 and went on to captain the side at some point.

He left Wits in 2016 for Sundowns, where he won a number of trophies at the club including four Premier Soccer League titles, one Caf Super Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

Both Vilakazi and Mlambo’s addition to the Galaxy squad comes just after two days the club extended the contract of veteran midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha by one more season.