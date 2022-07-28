Former Pirates star Mntambo announced as Sekhukhune captain

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sekhukhune United have announced that Linda Mntambo will be their new captain for the upcoming season.

Mntambo, who is 32 years old, joined Babina Noko from Orlando Pirates during the current transfer period.

He was released by Pirates when his contract ended but the club paid a special tribute to him. Pirates said Mntambo would be back with them in a different capacity in the future.

Mntambo was one of the livewires in the Pirates dressing room and was the team’s leader in song before and after games.

When he left, he penned Pirates a letter where he poured his heart out about the club he grew up supporting.

“With a heavy heart, it saddens me that I have to part ways with the club that I grew up supporting,” he wrote.

“A club that is not only dear to my heart but my family as well. As I look back, I can only reflect on the wonderful memories made. I will forever cherish them.

“The family environment at the club, the friendships and brotherhood created between myself and my then teammates mean a lot to me, and I hope this does not get thrown away because of my departure.

“As I head to Sekhukhune United, I will carry with me the teachings of humility, oneness, team spirit and everything that I learned while at the club as I continue to shape myself to being the best athlete on and off the field.”

Sekhukhune revealed on their social media on Thursday afternoon that Mntambo will be their leader on the field.

He replaces Yosuf Maart who was the club’s captain last season but has since left for Kaizer Chiefs.

The response to the club’s announcement on Twitter was positive with many saying Mntambo deserves it.

@gen10modise wrote: Well deserved, Linda is a good human being with great leadership qualities. He’ll definitely be a role model to the young ones. He’s neither proud nor moody. Excellent choice.”

@thupanesheldon had this to say: Welcome home once again Linda, let’s go Babina Noko. I like what I’m seeing here capi my capi.”