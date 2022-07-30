‘That’s like asking for KFC’s recipe’: Royal AM’s MaMkhize on Mnisi

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize beat around the bush when asked about her club chief executive Sinky Mnisi’s suspension this week.

Instead of giving a straight yes or no to the question on whether or not Mnisi was indeed suspended, she preferred to be Colonel Sanders.

Sanders is the founder of famous fried chicken outlet KFC whose recipe has been a secret since its inception.

“You know he is on suspension, but did we say that?” said MaMkhize on Marawa Sports Worldwide this week

“Okay, I am not going to answer that because it is the same thing that has happened with the (Victor) Letsoalo matter.

“The media can say whatever they want to say. If I have something to say about my CEO I will call a media briefing. I do that all the time.

“I also go to (different radio (stations) all the time. So, if I had anything to say I would let you know. But I am not going to entertain the noise of the world.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs coach purring as he gives update on club’s new players

But when pressed for an answer, she then beat about the bush and didn’t give a straight answer.

“What do you mean is he reporting for work?” But then she relented a little. “In this case, the CEO does not report for duty. He doesn’t wake up in the morning and come to work.

“But that is the internal affairs of Royal AM which I am not going to discuss here in the media. I cannot tell how my CEO works, just like you have never seen the recipe of Kentucky…

“They can’t tell you their recipe. I can never lay bare Royal AM’s secret in public.”

But according to a report by Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad, Mnisi was suspended amid allegations that he took critical club decisions without consulting the powers that be.

Chief among those was allowing former coach John Maduka to resign when he had done a splendid job last season.