Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Chiefs yet to offer Mthethwa new deal

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

11 May 2026

11:03 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Sibongiseni Mthethwa's current deal expires at the end of next month.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa

Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

As the 2025/26 PSL season draws closer to completion, Kaizer Chiefs are set to review their squad ahead of next season.

Chiefs big names set to leave?

There are some big names whose contracts come to an end next month, and the club has yet to engage them regarding their futures.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ben Youssef hails ‘always ready’ Tashreeq Morris

One such player is Sibongiseni Mthethwa, whose current deal expires at the end of next month, with indications suggesting that he will be let go.

Mthethwa, popularly known as “Ox”, joined Amakhosi in 2023 from Stellenbosch FC, where he flourished before being snapped up by the Soweto giants.

Although the midfielder has made 16 Betway Premiership appearances for Chiefs this season, it appears unlikely that he will be retained beyond the current campaign.

Sources within the club indicate that decisions regarding players’ futures will be made once the club appoints a permanent coach.

Fan favourite

Mthethwa remains a fan favourite at Chiefs, but there is a growing belief that the club’s failure to approach him over a contract extension signals his impending departure.

ALSO READ: Chiefs cement third place with late win over Sekhukhune

The 32-year-old was substituted at the start of the second half during Chiefs’ 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Men account for 80% of suicides as national crisis deepens
News National disaster declared as severe storms, floods lash Cape Town [VIDEO]
News Will SAA request another bailout?
News ‘Leadership vacuum’: Top police officials’ arrests could impact other investigations and commissions warns analyst
News EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News