Chiefs yet to offer Mthethwa new deal

Sibongiseni Mthethwa's current deal expires at the end of next month.

As the 2025/26 PSL season draws closer to completion, Kaizer Chiefs are set to review their squad ahead of next season.

Chiefs big names set to leave?

There are some big names whose contracts come to an end next month, and the club has yet to engage them regarding their futures.

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One such player is Sibongiseni Mthethwa, whose current deal expires at the end of next month, with indications suggesting that he will be let go.

Mthethwa, popularly known as “Ox”, joined Amakhosi in 2023 from Stellenbosch FC, where he flourished before being snapped up by the Soweto giants.

Although the midfielder has made 16 Betway Premiership appearances for Chiefs this season, it appears unlikely that he will be retained beyond the current campaign.

Sources within the club indicate that decisions regarding players’ futures will be made once the club appoints a permanent coach.

Fan favourite

Mthethwa remains a fan favourite at Chiefs, but there is a growing belief that the club’s failure to approach him over a contract extension signals his impending departure.

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The 32-year-old was substituted at the start of the second half during Chiefs’ 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.