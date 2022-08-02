Mnisi calls media conference, expected to clarify Royal AM ‘suspension’ 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Veteran football administrator Sinky Mnisi is expected to clarify his position as Royal AM chief executive on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old Mnisi has called a media conference for Wednesday on his capacity as Royal AM CEO, the invite clarified.

This comes as reports that he had been suspended by Royal AM boss, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize , following a string of decisions he took without consulting her.

Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide last week, MaMkhize beat about the bush when asked about Mnisi’s suspension.

“I am not going to answer that (question about Mnisi being suspended) because it is the same thing that has happened with the (Victor) Letsoalo matter.

“The media can say whatever they want to say. If I have something to say about my CEO I will call a media briefing. I do that all the time.

“I also go to (different) radio stations all the time. So, if I had anything to say I would let you know. But I am not going to entertain the noise of the world.”

She however relented later on, saying: “In this case, the CEO does not report for duty. He doesn’t wake up in the morning and come to work.

“But that is the internal affairs of Royal AM which I am not going to discuss here in the media. I cannot tell how my CEO works, just like you have never seen the recipe of Kentucky…

“They can’t tell you their recipe. I can never lay bare Royal AM’s secret in public.” Mnisi is expected to clarify this matter on Wednesday.

Sources have however revealed that Mnisi could also announce that he is resigning from his position at Royal AM.

The former Highlands Park official has reportedly not been with the Pietermaritzburg based club for the past few weeks and has been back home in Gauteng.

Mnisi’s was noticeable by his absence two weeks ago when Royal AM introduced Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo as Khabo Zondo’s co-coaches.