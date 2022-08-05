Galaxy’s Ramovic expecting tough AmaZulu test

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sead Ramovic’s quiet demeanour may be the reason why he is not among the most talked about coaches in South African football.

But this could be a good omen for the TS Galaxy mentor as it has afforded him the time to work on his team without much media or public attention.

Going into his second season – the first that he starts with the team – a lot is expected of the 43-year-old Bosnian mentor.



He joined the Rockets after they had fired Owen Da Gama towards the middle of last season.

In Ramovic’s first few months at the club, the team played some attractive and enterprising football but the results were not favourable. The club only survived relegation in the last two matches of the season.

But now that Ramovic has had a full preseason, he feels things could be different and it is time to see his real style of play.

“We had a good preparation,” said Ramovic to the media on Wednesday. “We had a lot of time together and had many (training) sessions.

“The good part of it is that we did not have injuries, except maybe for one player but it was also not a serious one.

“We worked on our weaknesses and strengths. All in all we are looking forward to the season,” added Ramovic.

Galaxy begin their DStv Premiership campaign at home on Sunday against AmaZulu FC and Ramovic expects a highly tactical game that could be won on mistakes.

“AmaZulu are a well organised team and like possession football and they have a number of skillful and talented players. That is why we have to defend very well,” he said.

“We have to control the spaces in a collective and compact structure. The game will have a lot of transitions and we have to be very aware of that because I think that will be the key moments of the game.

“It’s an aggressive and proactive style of play which requires top mental and tactical awareness. But we are well prepared and looking forward to the start of the season,” said Ramovic.