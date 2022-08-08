Banyana skipper Jane set to remain in Italy after joining Sassuolo

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winning captain Refiloe Jane will remain in Italy after signing with Seria A side U.S. Sassuolo.

The Banyana Banyana midfielder signed a two-year deal with Sassuolo after parting ways with AC Millan.

Jane has been playing in Italy since 2019 when she made the move to Millan, one of the biggest moves in South African women’s football history.



The 30-year-old’s first spell abroad began in 2018 when she signed with Australian club Canberra United, where she played alongside Rhoda Mulauzi.

Her outstanding performance in Astralia’s W-League caught the eyes of the Millan’s coaching staff after only playing one season with Canberra.

Jane’s three-year stay with Milan saw her playing 52 games across all competitions, scoring three goals. She helped the Rossoneri to a second-place finish in the 2020/21 season and a third place finish in the other two seasons.

LTA Agency Football Management confirmed Jane’s switch to Sassulo on their social media platforms as they congratulated the midfielder on her new venture.

“Congratulations to Banyana Banyana stalwart #RefiloeJane on joining a high-flying Serie A side U.S. Sassuolo. Good luck @fifinhojane in your new challenge,” read tweet from LTA agency, who are the Banyana skipper’s representatives.

Jane’s move comes after the midfielder helped Banyana to their first ever Wafcon trophy after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final last month. Her outstanding performance for her side saw her making the Caf Women’s team of the tournament.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Vaal University of Technology player will be hoping for success at her new club with Serie-A having proved to be one of the toughest women’s league’s in the World.