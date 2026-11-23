'The CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026,' read a CAS statement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce on Tuesday whether Senegal have succeeded in their appeal over the Confederaiton of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco.

Senegal or Morocco?

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat on January 18, but Morocco immediately appealed the result to CAF. Senegal’s players had walked off the pitch, following a decision to award Morocco a penalty towards the end of normal time.

Eventually the players came back on the pitch, and referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo allowed play to continue. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Papa Gueye struck the winner in extra time. Senegal’s players lifted the trophy and even paraded it through the streets of Dakar.

CAF’s Appeals Board, however, ruled on March 17 that Senegal had effectively forfeited the match by walking off the pitch, and declared a 3-0 win to Morocco. Senegal’s appeal to CAS was lodged on March 25 and a behind-closed-doors hearing was held on October 8.

Parties notified

“This is a procedural update regarding the decision for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF, in French) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French),” read a CAS statement on Monday.

“Today, the Parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon. Only information provided through CAS channels is considered official and any announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website. CAS is pausing all communications to media concerning this decision until formally announced.”