Sibisi happy with his great start at Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Nkosinathi Sibisi seems to be enjoying his life at Orlando Pirates with the defender making an impact in his first two games for the club.

ALSO READ: Big pay day for Banyana as Safa lives up to Wafcon bonuses promise

The former Golden Arrows captain says it is always good when the hard-work being put in at training shows during the games following his good performance for the club.



Sibisi marked his Pirates start with a man-of-the-match performance when they beat Swallows FC 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

The new Soweto giant’s player continued with his impressive display in his second game for the Buccaneers, as he scored a brilliant header during the team’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC away from home.

“It was a great feeling [to score his first goal for Pirates]. You know at Arrows it took me a while to get my first goal, so it felt really good to actually help the team. Plus it’s also good to see the hard work paying off. We actually put a lot of work behind our set-pieces at training. It’s always good when it shows on the field,” the defender was quoted on the Buccaneers website.

Pirates next face Chippa United in Soweto on Sunday and Sibisi says it is vital that they get maximum points especially since they are playing at home.

“It’s really important that we get three points on Sunday. We’re playing at home at Orlando Stadium and if we add a win to the point we got away from home, we’ll be able to find ourselves in a good position.”

Pirates will face a Chippa side that is eager to register their first three points of the season with the Eastern Cape outfit having lost one game and drawn the other in their opening two games of the 2022/23 season.