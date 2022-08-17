Ncikazi wants Pirates response against Royal AM

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following their disappointing loss to Chippa United, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says it is important that the team rebounds against Royal AM in their DStv Premiership encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates were hit with a major blow when they lost 1-0 to Daine Klate’s Chippa United last weekend, with the Buccaneers suffering their first loss under new head coach Jose Riveiro.

The Soweto giants only had themselves to blame for the loss, as they squandered their goalscoring chances with their strikers Kwame Peprah nor Eva Nga able to fire Bucs past Chippa, only for the Chilli Boys to steal the maximum points with only five minutes of regular time on the clock.

Coming up against Royal AM will surely not be easy for Pirates, especially away from home. Ncikazi knows very well how much of a good side the KwaZulu-Natal outfit are, but he insists that this is a game where the Buccaneers need to get a win at all cost.

“It was a bad loss in the previous match, a good game without points. But it is important when we go to Royal AM, a very good team (that you make sure that you win). It is important that we start getting points, and a win will be very important,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“Maybe it is (also) important we face opponents like Royal AM where our strengths will be really tested. Though it is a good team, I am sure we have the capacity to get three points against them.”

Pirates have registered four points in their last four league games, while Thwihli Thwahla have collected six points after two wins and one loss.