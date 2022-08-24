Chippa United take aim at on-form Galaxy

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Chippa United host TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

The Chilli Boys lost 2-1 to Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium last weekend and coach Daine Klate blamed lack of concentration from his charges for the loss.



“The lack of concentration at the end of the first half and towards the end of the match, I think those are things that we normally talk about with the players. Obviously once you realise where you went wrong you can rectify that. So, Wednesday is an opportunity for us to rectify that, but I think the most important thing is that we score goals in every match. So, we just have to be better in keeping a clean-sheet, once we keep a clean-sheet that’s when we will start winning games,” said Klate.

“The positive thing is that we played well, we dominated the match the way we could. I think even the players that we introduced in the game made a huge difference, I’m not going to mention any names.”



Going into the Galaxy tie, the Chippa coach knows they are coming up against a side that has started the season on a very positive note.

“They have done well, we have obviously looked at them and seen their strengths and weaknesses and we will plan accordingly. We respect them, but I don’t think we should fear them. So, we are also playing at home and the boys will stamp their authority since we are playing at home.”