WATCH: Pirates fan mocks Chiefs in remake of classic song

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A video of a supporter’s remake of a classic song and making it about Kaizer Chiefs is trending on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, the supporter – who is believed to be an ardent Orlando Pirates fan – who goes by Msawenkosi Sokhulu sings “We are the World’ a classic song by various artists who named themselves U.S.A for Africa.

The song was first released in 1985 and featured world famous musicians like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. It was meant to raise funds to aid ailing African countries.

But Sokhulu has remade the song’s lyrics and expressed his heartache at the way Chiefs have been getting beatings since the DStv Premiership season started.

In five games so far, Chiefs have lost three and won two. The Naturena side conceded seven goals and scored four in the process.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Royal AM in their first game. They beat Maritzburg United 3-0 in the second game at home.

Amakhosi were then embarrassingly thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns away in Pretoria. After that they beat Richards Bay 1-0 in Durban last weekend.

Things went south again for Chiefs in Cape Town on Tuesday night where they lost 2-0 to Cape Town City.

In the song, Sokhulu sings about the heartache and pain these defeats have brought to the Chiefs supporters across the country.

He sings in a mixture of isiZulu and English: “Sishaywa njalo nje (we are always getting beaten). Uyahluleka u-Arthur Zwaneeee (Arthur Zwane is out of his depth).

“Kungcono sithathe u-Eric Tinkler (It’s better we hire Eric Tinkler) maybe uzokwenz’into engcono (he might do a better job).

“Uyahluleka u-Arthur Zwaneeeee. We are le khosi, we are le khosiii (We are Chiefs). Sishaywa njalo zonkinsuku sinethemba (We get beaten all the time but everyday we wake up with hope).

“Liphelile ithemba lethu, akulungi lutho (Our hope is diminishing, nothing is going well). Siyikhosi sishaywa zonkinsuku (We as Chiefs get beaten all the time).”

Watch the video below: