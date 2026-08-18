Kaizer Chiefs confirm loan deals for five players

"These moves reflect Kaizer Chiefs' commitment to nurturing young talent." read the club statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed loan moves for five of their players to the Motsepe Foundation Championship clubs.



In a statement, Amakhosi said they are looking forward to welcoming these players back next season “with enhanced experience and maturity”.



The club statement:



“Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that two senior players and three from the Youth Development Academy have secured loan moves to gain valuable experience at various clubs.

“Midfielder, Samkelo Zwane and goalkeeper, Bontle Molefe – both members of the senior squad – will spend this season at Cape Town-based Hope FC, where they will compete in the Motsepe Foundation League under the auspices of the PSL.

“In addition, three promising talents from the Academy have also been sent out on loan. Ofentse Kgosana and Vicky Mkhawana join Real Natives (formerly Casric Stars) in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, for the season, while Sfiso Timba will remain in Gauteng to spend the campaign at Gomora FC.

“These moves reflect Kaizer Chiefs’ commitment to nurturing young talent and ensuring Academy graduates gain the necessary exposure to thrive at the highest level.

“All five players are proud products of the Kaizer Chiefs Development Academy, which continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of the Club and South African football.

“We wish Samkelo, Bontle, Ofentse, Vicky and Sfiso every success in their loan spells and look forward to welcoming them back to Naturena with enhanced experience and maturity.”