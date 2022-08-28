Ellis names Banyana squad to face Brazil in friendlies

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

There are some notable absentees in the Banyana Banyana 23-woman squad that is set to face Brazil in two friendly matches.

Some of the players who were in the Banyana team that won the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title are absent in the squad that was announced by Desiree Ellis on Saturday.

Thembi Kgatlana is not in the squad due to a long term injury she sustained at the Wafcon. Spain-based veteran defender Noko Matlou has also been excluded from the squad and the reasons for her exclusion is unclear.

Ellis, however, has named a strong squad that includes newly signed Sassoulo midfielder Refiloe Jane and Jermaine Seoposenwe, who also recently signed for Chilean side FC Juarez.

The friendly matches agaist the Copa America champions are part of the Banyana’s preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup and Ellis says they are grateful for the matches.

“The preparations (for the World Cup) have started very well. We are very grateful to the South African Football Association (Safa) and Sasol for getting us such quality opposition. You always want to test yourself against better opposition. We could not have asked for a better team,” said the Banyana coach.

“There is a rich history between South Africa and Brazil. We played against them before in Rio and Bafana Bafana have played against them before.”

Banyana squad:



Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University), Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower WFC), Janine van Wyk (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Bongeka Gumede (UWC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Nomvula Kgaola (Unattached), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgadens), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Kholosa Biyana (Unattached), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ)

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (UWC), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto)