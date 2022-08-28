Sundowns join Chiefs and Pirates in MTN8 semis

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United threatened to cause an upset against defending MTN8 champions Mamelodi Sundowns but the Brazilians proved why they are regarded as the best team in the country as they chiseled out a 2-0 win to march onto the semifinals of the competition.



The opening goal came courtesy of substitute Marcelo Allende, who was introduced around the hour mark. The Chilean, who was brought in in the place of Neo Maema, was given a round of applause from the Masandawana faithful following his blockbuster debut against Stellenbosch FC last week where he netted his first goal for Sundowns.

Allende’s goal was created by the industrious Thapelo Morena who played a cross into the box, but his cross found Peter Shalulile, who missed the ball, but Allende made no mistake and scored his second goal for Downs in as many games off the bench.

Before Allende’s goal, much of the action went in the way of United, with Bradley Grobler leading most of Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s attack. The closest that SuperSport got to finding the back of the net was in the closing stages of the first half when Grobler played a delightful ball to Gamphani Lungu, who was on his bike, and the Zimbabwean forward played a cross that found Iqraam Rayners.

The former Stellenbosch FC attacker did well to beat his markers and fired past Ronwen Williams, but his attempt could not beat the woodwork as it bounced off the upright into touch.

The match had a dramatic ending around the 88th when Yandisa Mfolozi tugged the shirt of Abubaker Nassir, denying what appeared to be an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The man in the middle decided to give Mfolozi a yellow card, angering the Sundowns bench.

However, Nassir had the last laugh as he scored the second goal for the Brazilians. It was former United man, Teboho Mokoena who played the cross into the box, finding Nassir in pole position to slot past George Chigova.



The capital city rivals will renew their battle this coming Friday in a DStv Premiership clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.