‘He belongs to Chiefs’: Zwane on Blom contract debacle

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he will focus on his job which is ensuring that all the players do their jobs – including Njabulo Blom who is in a reported contract debacle with the club.

Blom’s contract renewal talks are reported to have hit a brick wall and this was confirmed by his agent Rob Moore who said the club were offering him ‘peanuts’.

Speaking on Metro FM on Wednesday evening, Moore suggested that the way the talks have gone, it might end up with Blom leaving the Naturena side.

Asked about this and how Blom was feeling after the revelations of the night before and the protracted contract talks, Zwane said he was fine.

“Njabulo is doing very well,” said the Chiefs mentor.



And as if to quell any rumours that Blom’s lack of game time recently is linked to the talks, Zwane expanded: “Like any other player at training he is working hard as you know there is competition for places.”

“Whoever does well gets a starting berth. At the moment we have a very good relationship with Njabulo,” added the Amakhosi coach.

Zwane was asked if the way the news broke with his agent going on live radio to disclose some sensitive information regarding the talks could cause some tension between Blom and the club.

“Fortunately we have been in the game for a very long time, the player belongs to Kaizer Chiefs, he plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

“We help the player to focus and give his best all the time,” emphasised Zwane.



Amakhosi have a tricky DStv Fixture against AmaZulu FC at the weekend.

Zwane said the team is coming along fine and they are looking forward to the challenge that will be brought by Usuthu.